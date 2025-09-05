A 29 year old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking along an I-82 on ramp near Sunnyside Wednesday night.

THE VICTIM DIED AT THE SCENE

According to an affidavit from the Yakima County Prosecutors Office 29-year-old Jorge Martinez of Sunnyside died at the scene after being struck by his boyfriend 31-year-old Felix Angiano of Grandview. Angiano was arrested on a charge of Vehicular Homicide under the influence.

THE EVIDENCE AT THE SCENE

The affidavit says when Washington State Patrol Troopers arrived at the scene Angiano told them he didn't see Martinez who he said was walking in the roadway when the crash happened. However investigators at the scene found evidence suggesting Martinez was instead walking on the side of the exit ramp when he was struck and killed.

THE EX-WIFE ARRIVES AT THE SCENE

During the investigation Troopers say the ex-wife of Angiano arrived at the scene saying He was driving her vehicle. The ex-wife and other family members also told Troopers Angiano and Martinez were in a "dating relationship" and may have been in an argument before the crash.

THE DRIVER ARRESTED AND BOOKED

The affidavit says Angiano refused sobriety tests on the scene and was taken to a hospital so his blood could be tested to see if he was under the influence. The Affidavit also says based on the suspected impairment and the evidence at the scene Angiano was arrested on a charge of Vehicular Homicide under the influence.

The crash was reported at about 10:30 pm Wednesday.