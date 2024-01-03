A Selah homeowner held two people at gunpoint after they were found burglarizing a residence on North Wenas Road on Friday, December 29.

THE HOMEOWNER FOUND THE SUSPECTS IN A SHED ON THE PROPERTY

Selah Police and Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office were called to the home in Selah for a burglary in progress. When they arrived they found the homeowner holding two men at gunpoint in a large shop on the property. The homeowner told authorities he found the two men taking items from the shop when he pulled a gun and held them until police arrived.

attachment-crime2 loading...

POLICE ARRESTED THREE PEOPLE IN THE BURGLARY

Another suspect was arrested on the property. All three face 1st Degree Burglary charges and are being held in the Yakima County jail. No injuries were reported.

YAKIMA POLICE WERE BUSY ON SUNDAY AT A YAKIMA STORE

On Sunday Yakima Police arrested a 57-year-old man at a local store after they say he pulled a gun and waved it around while threatening a woman. Yakima Officers were called to the Mercado De Yakima at 511 North 1st Street at about 7:00 pm Sunday.

Townsquare Media / John Taylor Townsquare Media / John Taylor loading...

OFFICERS FOUND A WOMAN WHO HAD BEEN ASSAULTED IN THE STORE

When they officers arrived they found a woman victim who told them she has a "no contact order" against the suspect who threatened her with a knife and gun while she was in line at the store.

THE SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY ENTERED THE STORE YELLING AT THE WOMAN ASKING WHY SHE WASN'T ANSWERING HER PHONE

Authorities say the suspect entered the store yelling at the woman. He then pulled out a gun from clothing and waved it around the store while threatening the woman.

Townsquare Media / John Taylor Townsquare Media / John Taylor loading...

EMPLOYEES IN THE STORE WERE THREATENED BY THE MAN SAY POLICE

Employees of the store told the man to leave the store and that's when police say he then pulled out a machete and threatened employees before leaving the business. Officers found the 57-year-old suspect at an apartment on Gordon Road. He was arrested on charges of violating a no contact order as well as two charges of felony harassment for threatening employees at the store. He's being held in the Yakima County jail.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)