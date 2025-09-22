Yakima Police continue to investigate a vehicle/pedestrian crash reported September 18 at North 16th Avenue and Monroe Avenue.

OFFICERS FOUND A MAN INJURED

Police just recently released information about the incident. Officers were called to the area on the afternoon of the 18th for an injured pedestrian. When they arrived they found a man who was not responsive laying in the roadway with serious injuries. The man was treated at the scene and rushed to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital. Because of the seriousness of his injuries the man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for advanced medical care.

Get our free mobile app

THE DRIVER WAS NOT CITED

Police say the man is is now in critical but stable condition. Police say the driver was not cited, showed no signs of impairment and was "extremely cooperative." The crash remains under investigation.

AN AVERAGE OF ABOUT 100 PEOPLE ARE STRUCK IN WA

According to the Washington State Patrol an average of 100 people are struck and killed in Washington State every year. They say the number represents a "concerning trend" of the increasing number of pedestrian crashes. According to the most recent Data on Pedestrian Crashes from 2023 shows 157 pedestrians were killed, and 474 were seriously injured in traffic crashes.

Police lights by night Alex_Schmidt loading...

HIGH RISK BEHAVIORS INCREASING

2022: 130 pedestrian fatalities were reported, a decrease from the previous year but still higher than pre-pandemic numbers. 2021: 144 pedestrians were killed in the state. Washington State Patrol officials say they've seen an increase in high-risk behaviors, such as excessive speed and distracted driving that contributes to the rising numbers of traffic deaths.