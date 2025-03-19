Man Arrested for Lewd Gestures Near Elementary School
A 22-year-old man was arrested last Friday for allegedly making "inappropriate sexual gestures" towards students at Adams Elementary School on south 8th street. According to a affidavit from the Yakima County Prosecutors Office Yakima Police responded to reports made by school officials Friday afternoon that the man was trying to get the attention of students while making sexual gestures.
POLICE SAY THE MAN WAS GESTURING TOWARD THE STUDENTS
According to prosecutors, the suspect was seen standing at the fence next to an alleyway, attempting to get the attention of students by waving and making lewd gestures, including pointing at his genitals and simulating sexual movements against a fence. When he was spotted by police he fled the area leaving his backpack and a blanket.
SCHOOL OFFICIALS TRIED TO STOP THE MAN
School officials attempted to stop the man, but the man fled the scene before police arrived. When Officers arrived they quickly located the suspect nearby and questioned him about his actions. He reportedly claimed he was “reminiscing good times at the middle school" while trying to allegedly attract the attention of kids who were out on recess.
THE SUSPECT IS SITTING IN THE YAKIMA COUNTY JAIL
The man was arrested on a charge of luring and is currently being held in the Yakima County Jail. He's expected to be in front of a Judge in Yakima County Superior Court later this week.
