A 22-year-old man was arrested last Friday for allegedly making "inappropriate sexual gestures" towards students at Adams Elementary School on south 8th street. According to a affidavit from the Yakima County Prosecutors Office Yakima Police responded to reports made by school officials Friday afternoon that the man was trying to get the attention of students while making sexual gestures.

POLICE SAY THE MAN WAS GESTURING TOWARD THE STUDENTS

According to prosecutors, the suspect was seen standing at the fence next to an alleyway, attempting to get the attention of students by waving and making lewd gestures, including pointing at his genitals and simulating sexual movements against a fence. When he was spotted by police he fled the area leaving his backpack and a blanket.

attachment-IMG_6591 loading...

SCHOOL OFFICIALS TRIED TO STOP THE MAN

School officials attempted to stop the man, but the man fled the scene before police arrived. When Officers arrived they quickly located the suspect nearby and questioned him about his actions. He reportedly claimed he was “reminiscing good times at the middle school" while trying to allegedly attract the attention of kids who were out on recess.

THE SUSPECT IS SITTING IN THE YAKIMA COUNTY JAIL

The man was arrested on a charge of luring and is currently being held in the Yakima County Jail. He's expected to be in front of a Judge in Yakima County Superior Court later this week.

LOOK: This is the best place to live in every state Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings , from planned communities to college towns. Gallery Credit: Stacker

NEW NEIGHBORS: These Are the States Sending the Most People to Washington Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to Washington using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker