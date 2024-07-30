Officials with the Yakima Tieton Irrigation District have closed the main canal for three days so they can check damage to the canal and make repairs as the Retreat Fire continues to burn. Officials say large boulders fell into the canal and they'll also repair a large hole in the side of the canal.

attachment-canalfire3 Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney loading...

OPERATIONS EXPECTED TO BE BACK BY FRIDAY



The shutdown of the canal started Monday and they hope to have things back up and running by Thursday with a restart scheduled for Friday morning.

The district started a partial shutdown back on July 23 because of the start of the Retreat Fire which then burned along a portion of the canal worrying district officials about the entire system.

attachment-canal4 Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney loading...

OPERATIONS WILL BE LIMITED UNTIL THE FIRE IS FULLY DOUSED



On Friday operations will still be limited because there will only be temporary repairs because of a short time to repair the system and not get in the way of firefighting efforts.

The shutdown was approved by the district board on Monday. During the past weekend district officials looked at damage caused by the fire making plans to make repairs this week.

THE CONTAINMENT NUMBER IS GROWING BUT SO IS THE RETREAT FIRE

Firefighters are hoping to gain the upper hand on the Retreat Fire burning 14 miles southwest of Naches. So far Firefighters say the fire has grown from 24,000 acres on Monday to 29,499 acres today with 11% containment. All evacuation levels remain the same.

attachment-canalfire5 Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney loading...

A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE BATTLING THE FIRE AND SUPPORTING FIREFIGHTERS

442 personal are working the fire including 10 Dozers; 7 Hand Crews; 35 Engines. All evacuation levels remain the same. There are currently no evacuation shelters open. All evacuation levels remain the same. Highway 12 remains closed from the top of White Pass to the juction with State Route 410, Chinook Pass.

CLOSE TO FULL CONTAINMENT ON THE BLACK CANYON FIRE

Meanwhile firefighters were able to make major progress over the weekend in control the Black Canyon Fire which is now at 89% containment burning 9,211 acres. All evacuation levels have been reduced on the Black Canyon Fire.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett