Are there Macy's locations closing near you?

Macy's has just announced the store changes that are affecting some 66 locations throughout the country. The reasons the stores are closing are because they are moving forward with a 'Bold, New Chapter', as Axios reports.

Is Your Local Macy's on the List_ See Store Closures in WA and OR Jemal Countess/Getty Images for LaCoste/Canva loading...

Countless hours of consumer research and the latest in retail methodology have resulted in Macy's new focus on three bold moves:

Strengthen the Macy’s Nameplate

Accelerate Luxury Growth

Simplify and Modernize End-to-End Operations

Macy's hopes these new initiatives will give their stockholders a better return on their investment:

There are currently 22 locations in Washington and 8 retail stores in Oregon, but 6 of these will be closing in 2025..

There are seven Macy's stores in the Pacific Northwest that are on the chopping block, including this one at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Macy's Silver Lake Mall Coeur d'Alene Google Street View loading...

The remaining Macy's locations are located in many Washington cities including Union Gap, Tukwila, Bellingham, East Wenatchee, Spokane Valley, Tacoma, Vancouver, Olympia, Richland, Lynwood, Bellevue, and Kennewick.

Oregon will retain existing Macy's stores in Eugene, Tigard, Bend, Medford, and Clackamas.

For added shopping convenience, Macy's offers in-store pickup at dedicated kiosks.

Which Macy's Locations Will Be Closing in WA & OR?

MACY'S FURNITURE GALLERY in Redmond, WA

Macy's Furniture Gallery Redmond WA Google Street View loading...

MACY'S in Puyallup, WA

Macy's Puyallup Google Street View loading...

MACY'S in Silverdale, WA

Macy's Silverdale WA Google Street View loading...

MACY'S SALEM CENTER in Salem, OR

Macy's Salem Center OR Google Street View loading...

MACY'S in Hillsboro, OR

google street view google street view loading...

