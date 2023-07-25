Seattle’s 2023 Lumen Field and WAMU Theater Schedule
Now that the dust has settled and Taylor Swift
helped destroy traffic in Seattle became the Emerald Queen of the city for the weekend, and brought in untold wealth to the Washington state economy (thanks Tay-Tay!), it’s time to look forward to the next fun concert experience from Lumen Field and their sister venue, the WAMU Theater.
QWEST FIELD, NO MAKE THAT CENTURYLINK FIELD, NOPE, IT'S NOW LUMEN FIELD...
Yeah, I know it's now called Lumen Field, but I still call it “The CLink”!
I’m old enough to remember Washington residents griping that Qwest Field had just been renamed CenturyLink Field, and then renamed yet again in 2011.
Lumen Field is home to not only the Seattle Seahawks, but also home base for the Seattle Sounders FC soccer league and the OL Reign soccer league. WAMU Theater is also a fun place to go for concerts and other events popping up in Seattle.
🍀SEATTLE IS SO FREAKING LUCKY🍀
Seattle, the largest populated city in Washington, is the luckiest place to live, if you ask me. They get all the great shows and concerts, while those of us who live in Central Washington either have to risk our lives driving over the snowy mountain passes to get there or miss out on some extraordinary entertainers who won't make a concert pit stop in our neck of the woods.
I know, I know, I'm whining.
Below are all the shows at Lumen Field, the WAMU Theater, and the Lumen Events Center from August 2023 thru the end of December. Take a note of which of these shows will be worth getting a ticket for you. Have fun!
SEPTEMBER 2023 Schedule for Lumen Field and WAMU Theater
OCTOBER 2023 Schedule for WAMU Theater and Lumen Field
NOVEMBER 2023 Lumen Field and WAMU Theater Schedule Lineup
DECEMBER 2023 Lumen Field and WAMU Theater Concert Schedule
AUGUST
AUGUST 2023 Lumen Field and WAMU Theater Events Schedule
