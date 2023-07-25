Now that the dust has settled and Taylor Swift helped destroy traffic in Seattle became the Emerald Queen of the city for the weekend, and brought in untold wealth to the Washington state economy (thanks Tay-Tay!), it’s time to look forward to the next fun concert experience from Lumen Field and their sister venue, the WAMU Theater.

QWEST FIELD, NO MAKE THAT CENTURYLINK FIELD, NOPE, IT'S NOW LUMEN FIELD...

Yeah, I know it's now called Lumen Field, but I still call it “The CLink”!



via GIPHY

I’m old enough to remember Washington residents griping that Qwest Field had just been renamed CenturyLink Field, and then renamed yet again in 2011.

Lumen Field is home to not only the Seattle Seahawks, but also home base for the Seattle Sounders FC soccer league and the OL Reign soccer league. WAMU Theater is also a fun place to go for concerts and other events popping up in Seattle.

🍀SEATTLE IS SO FREAKING LUCKY🍀

Seattle, the largest populated city in Washington, is the luckiest place to live, if you ask me. They get all the great shows and concerts, while those of us who live in Central Washington either have to risk our lives driving over the snowy mountain passes to get there or miss out on some extraordinary entertainers who won't make a concert pit stop in our neck of the woods.

I know, I know, I'm whining.



via GIPHY

Below are all the shows at Lumen Field, the WAMU Theater, and the Lumen Events Center from August 2023 thru the end of December. Take a note of which of these shows will be worth getting a ticket for you. Have fun!

SEPTEMBER 2023 Schedule for Lumen Field and WAMU Theater R&B soul, alt-pop, Seattle Seahawks, Regional Mexican, EDM, rock, Brit-pop, podcasts, and Seattle Sounders games are on the lineup in September at the WAMU Theater and Lumen Field.

OCTOBER 2023 Schedule for WAMU Theater and Lumen Field Bluegrass, indie, Seattle Seahawks games, metalcore, Ranchera, rap, bubblegum EDM, Dance, K-Pop indie-rock, and J-Pop metal are in the October lineup at Lumen Field and the WAMU Theater.

NOVEMBER 2023 Lumen Field and WAMU Theater Schedule Lineup A boat expo and Seattle Seahawks games are in the lineup in November at Lumen Field and the Event Center.





DECEMBER 2023 Lumen Field and WAMU Theater Concert Schedule December brings Latin rock/bossa nova, rap, and Seattle Seahawks games to Lumen Field and the WAMU Theater in December.







AUGUST

AUGUST 2023 Lumen Field and WAMU Theater Events Schedule Heavy metal, neo-soul, pop, Seahawks and Sounders games, podcasts, alternative and indie, rap, and rock music is on the lineup in August at Lumen Field and the WAMU Theater.

Got a news tip? Email us here.

WHAT TO READ NEXT:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)