Residents in the Lower Yakima Valley Groundwater Management Area are being urged to take advantage of a unique opportunity for free water quality testing, thanks to a collaboration between Yakima County, the Washington State Department of Health, and the Yakima Health District. The initiative aims to ensure that local households are informed about the safety of their drinking water.

Under this limited-time, state-funded program, homeowners are receiving postcards inviting them to participate in free nitrate and coliform testing for their private and shared drinking water wells. Approximately 1,000 Lower Valley households have been targeted in this outreach effort.

According to officials from the Yakima Health District, homeowners whose well tests reveal nitrate levels exceeding the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) safe drinking water standard of 10 milligrams per liter will qualify for an in-home Reverse Osmosis treatment system. Additionally, qualifying participants will receive one year of complimentary maintenance for the system, enhancing the safety of their drinking water.

Yakima County officials are also exploring further funding opportunities to provide continued maintenance for these systems after the initial year, ensuring long-term support for affected households.

Residents interested in participating can easily sign up online or by calling the Nitrate Hotline at 1-866-886-7117. It is important for homeowners to note that water testing will require their permission, allowing residents to have a direct say in the assessment of their water quality.

