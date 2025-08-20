If you own property in Yakima you pay taxes. But how about a break in taxes? The property taxes you pay are the main source of revenue for local governments. A tax assessment determines the value of your property. It's almost that time of year again when the assessments arrive and you try and figure out how to pay your tax bill.

ASSESSMENTS NEXT MONTH

Tax assessments will be arriving in the mail next month for property owners in Yakima County. Some property owners will notice an increase in the value of the property given the hot real estate market over the last year. Even if you've paid off your mortgage, you will still get a property tax bill. No matter what kind of home you own you can expect to pay property taxes. There are some requirements to qualify for the program.

CALLING ALL SENIORS

If you're a senior you may want to know about a program called senior exemption. If you qualify it could help you with your tax bill. Officials with the Yakima County Assessor's Office say there are 3 requirements that qualify you for an exemption in some property taxes. You must be living in the house where you claim the exemption, must be at least 61-years-old and your household income must be $40,000 or less.

CALL FOR INFORMATION TODAY

If you'd like more information about senior exemption contact the Yakima County Assessors Office.

For more information or for answers to your questions contact the assessors office at 574 1100.