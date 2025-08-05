Yakima could hit an all time low voter turnout this primary election says Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross.

ARE YOU IGNORING THE BALLOT?

Tuesday is primary election day and so far of the more than 133,000 ballots sent to registered voters 17,154 ballots have been returned or 12.72%. Ross says he doesn't expect that number to double and as a result he says Yakima could set a new record low turnout.

A HANDFUL ARE VOTING

If you ARE voting your ballot don't forget to sign your ballot envelope and remember you don't need a stamp to drop your ballot in the mail to return it to the auditor's office. If you're not registered to vote you can register here and receive a ballot because there's no deadline to register to vote.

YOU HAVE A VOTERS GUIDE

If you're looking for voter information the Yakima County Voter's Guide is available online. You can also register at the Yakima County Auditor's Office inside the Yakima County Courthouse. If you go to the courthouse remember you'll have to go through security before entering the auditor's office.

A SHORT BALLOT

Depending on where you live it's a busy ballot with city council, school and fire district races along with the Yakima County Coroner's race.

Yakima voters won't see any tax issues on the ballot this primary election but a property tax hike proposal will appear on the November ballot.

NOT JUST PROPERTY OWNERS

The tax ask will appear on the November 4 ballot and will ask for an increase in the City’s regular property tax levy by 50 cents per $1,000.00 of assessed value, which would raise $6 million dollars to help fill a $9 million shortfall in the 2026 budget.

Your primary election ballot is due on election day, August 5.