Did you invite someone to enjoy the Yakima valley sunshine in 2024? Do your friends from the west side attend special events in the valley? The Yakima Valley is basking in the glow of a booming tourism industry, as unveiled in the Yakima Valley Tourism 2024 annual report.

THAT'S A LOT OF PEOPLE ENJOYING YAKIMA SUNSHINE

According to the report an impressive 2.5 million visits were made to the region last year, with people spending about $397 million, marking a significant boost for the local economy.

The data shows visitors renting around 500,000 hotel and motel rooms across the county.

5 . Wine Tasting in Washington State Canva loading...

ALL THOSE TOURISTS DROPPED A LOT OF MONEY

The influx of tourists has not only revitalized local businesses but has also contributed $51.6 million in taxes to local and state governments, showing the economic impact of tourism in the Yakima Valley.

Yakima County Lost 376 People in 2023 Yakima County, CAnva loading...

SPORTS TOURISM IS HOT IN THE YAKIMA VALLEY

The report also highlights the role of sports tourism, with the Yakima Valley Sports Commission successfully hosting 511 sporting events in 2024. These events are projected to yield an estimated $68 million in future economic impacts.

Townsquare Media / John Taylor Townsquare Media / John Taylor loading...

DID YOU KNOW THOUSANDS OF JOBS ARE SUPPORTED BY YAKIMA TOURISM?

With over 5,145 jobs supported by the booming tourism sector, officials are optimistic about the future. They plan to keep the importance of tourism in the minds of community leaders and the public, while seeking to develop new attractions and facilities. Key to their strategy is the promotion of the newly expanded Yakima Convention Center, aimed at drawing groups from various regions across the state and country.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones