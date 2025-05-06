A propane tank located inside a Yakima duplex exploded and Monday making it look like a bomb went off inside the home.

OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO THE AREA MONDAY AFTERNOON

Yakima Police are investigating after the propane tank exploded and heavily damaged the Yakima duplex at 112 North 9th Street. Officers were called to the duplex Monday afternoon where they found the front of the duplex had been blown out and windows of a neighboring duplex were also damaged. Officers were happy to learn no injuries were reported.

WAS THE EXPLOSION ACCIDENTAL?

Police say it looks like the resident left the tank open leaking gas before the explosion. They aren't saying if it was accidental or intentional. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says the blast pushed two 'load bearing walls' out of the duplex. He tells KIT News "it looks like a bomb went off." In fact he says the blast was so severe it forced plants from the duplex into the roof of the opposing duplex.

HUNDREDS OF PROPANE TANK EXPLOSIONS HAPPEN EACH YEAR

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 600 propane tank explosions happen every year. However officials at the Department of Energy say the risk of dying in a propane explosion is about one in 37 million. But for those who are injured many suffer serious or fatal injuries as a result.

ACCIDENTS CAN HAPPEN

Commission officials say the tanks don't explode for no reason because using them under regular circumstances is safe. Even intentionally trying to make them explode they say is very difficult because of the many safety mechanisms inside the tank. But accidents can happen and propane is combustible. Police don't know if Monday's explosion was intentional or an accident. The cause is under investigation.

