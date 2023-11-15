Your Tree in Yakima Could Become The Community Christmas Tree

Sabri Tuzcu

The hunt is on for Yakima’s Community Christmas Tree. Is the tree in your yard or on your property?
Officials with the city and the Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) are asking area residents to consider donating a tree for the annual Christmas festivities in Downtown Yakima.

LOOK OUT YOUR WINDOW WILL YOUR TREE FIT?

If you have a tree you think would be ideal for downtown you need to nominate your tree as the Community Christmas Tree. You can do that by calling Cally Price, the Assistant to the City Manager, at 509-575-6040.

THERE ARE SOME REQUIREMENTS;

The community tree needs to be an evergreen that's between 15 and 25 feet tall and in a location that is easy for crews to remove the tree. City officials say "if property owners nominating a tree are unsure about its dimension or about access to it they can call DAY Operations Manager Jose Munguia at 509-840-8016."

THE TREE WILL BE REMOVED FREE OF CHARGE

If your tree is chosen city officials say crews will arrive and remove the tree, free of charge, on the week of November 20. The tree will then be transferred to Millennium Plaza to become the community Christmas Tree. A press release says officials with the Downtown Association of Yakima is "working with the City of Yakima to coordinate tree removal/installation."

WHEN THE TREE IS IN PLACE FESTIVITIES WILL FOLLOW

Christmas festivities around the tree are set for Sunday, December 3rd including a tree lighting ceremony. The ceremony is set to happen after the 24th annual Yakima Holiday Lighted Parade set for 6:00 pm. along Yakima Avenue.

