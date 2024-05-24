Firearm safety. If you own a gun you know that's your number one concern, keeping yourself and others safe when carrying or storing a gun. The reason why you're invited to a special trigger lock and lockbox giveaway on Saturday from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

THE HEALTH DISTRICT HAS PARTNERED WITH GROUPS WHO PUSH FIREARM SAFETY

The Yakima Health District has partnered with Seattle's Children's Hospital and Alliance for Gun Responsibility a safe firearm storage giveaway at Yakima's Coastal Farm and Ranch at 2112 South 1st Street. Officials with the health district say the items will be given away on a first come first served basis. You'll also get free training on the use of the lockboxes and trigger locks plus tips.

FREE TRAINING ON THE BEST USE OF THE DEVICES ALSO AVAILABLE

District officials say you'll learn about the Triple Safe storage method which means storing firearms unloaded, with ammunition locked separately.

Authorities say trigger locks and lockboxes won't prevent theft they do prevent others from firing the gun. A press release from the Yakima Health District says the event focuses on educating people about the effectiveness of safe storage to prevent firearm-related injuries and deaths.

Washington County Gives Away Gun Lockboxes To Combat Rising Number Of Shootings Getty Images loading...

PREVENTING THEFT IS IMPORTANT IN THE YAKIMA AREA

The release says firearm storage prevents access by kids, and unauthorized adults plus safe storage can prevent theft of a gun that could be used in a crime.

In fact the Yakima Police Department created a video on social media and they're asking for your help to cut serious crime by locking up your firearms whether you're at home or in your vehicle.

MANY GUNS STOLEN IN YAKIMA AREA STOLEN FROM VEHICLES

Making sure your gun is locked while in your vehicle is vitally important say police because they say 50% of all guns stolen in Yakima come from vehicle prowls. Authorities say the guns are then used on the street in many serious crimes including gang related shootings.

