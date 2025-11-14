Now that the federal government is back up and SNAP users can breathe a sigh of relief, and payday is coming up, it's time to head to the grocery store and stock up on some staples for the pantry. Instead of heading to a national chain, I was thinking about heading to a locally owned grocery store, you know, buy local!

Sometimes, shopping at the national chains can come in handy, like those discounts they give you at the gas pump like Costco and Safeway. There are other times, however, when it's more convenient to shop at a grocery store closer to your house.

Don't overlook the groceries owned by our Yakima Valley neighbors and friends - they're hidden in plain sight! I bought some fresh vegetables at one of the tiny groceries and was happy to see they were way more affordable than the big box stores!

These Locally Owned Yakima Markets Are Total Hidden Gems

• Wray’s Market Fresh IGA, 401 W Nob Hill Blvd and 5605 Summitview Ave and 7200 W Nob Hill Blvd

• Yakima Food Co-Op, 501 S Front St

• Fiesta Foods, 1008 E Nob Hill Blvd #3615

• Bangkok Asian Market, 1731 S 1st St #200

• Nick's Mercado Latino (6th Street Market), 718 S 6th St

• Mercado de Yakima, 511 N 1st St Ste 113

• La Milpa Market, 602 W Nob Hill Blvd

Mercado de Yakima is a hidden gem grocery store hiding in plain sight!

Mercado de Yakima grocery store Google Street View loading...