Are you hauling something to the landfill? Or doing some moving? Local authorities urge you to make sure your load is secure. Thursday, June 6 is Secure Your Load Day in Washington State.

SPECIAL PATROLS ARE SET FOR JUNE 6 IN WASHINGTON STATE

The Washington State Patrol, the State Department of Transportation and the Department of Ecology are banding together to mark National Secure Your Load Day looking for violators and saving lives. Patrol officials say while Thursday is Secure Your Load Day you need to remember to secure loads every day of the year.

WHATEVER FALLS OUT OF YOUR VEHICLE COULD KILL ANOTHER DRIVER

If your load falls out of your vehicle and injures someone you face fines up to $5,000 plus possible jail time. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says road debris contributes to more than 50,000 traffic collisions, 9,000 injuries, and 125 fatalities every year in the U.S. In 2023 the crashes led to 16 injuries and one death.

EVEN THE GOVERNOR IS HOPING YOU'LL TIE DOWN THAT LOAD

“We are calling on everyone in Washington to help save lives by securing their cargo every time they drive,” says Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. “Two out of three Washingtonians do the right thing and properly secure their loads, but the truth is that five of our fellow residents lost their lives last year due to unsecured cargo, and that is unacceptable. We all need to do our part to protect each other, and to protect our state’s environment.”

A LOT OF DEBRIS LANDS ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD

Officials from the Washington State Department of Transportation say roadside litter is a costly and ongoing challenge for Washington. "Collectively, Ecology and WSDOT invest approximately $12 million annually in litter cleanup efforts on state roads and highways. The two agencies collected nearly 11.2 million pounds of roadway litter statewide in 2023, a 230% increase from the amount picked up in 2022."

