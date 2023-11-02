The Boil Water Advisory is still in effect in the city of Zillah. City officials say chlorine levels are not at the point where they can start the sampling and testing process which could take several days. They say Due to the size of the city’s water system, completing the flushing process is taking longer than anticipated.

MAYBE AN ODOR OF CHLORINE IN YOUR HOME IN ZILLAH

So what's that mean if you live in Zillah? Officials say the chlorine in the water may produce a slight odor when running the water in a home. The chlorine is being used to sanitize pipes and the system and in homes. They say there can be no chlorine in the system when the Department of Health takes required Coliform samples to lift the advisory.

HOPES WERE THAT THE ADVISORY BE LIFTED BY WEDNESDAY

Earlier this week city officials said it would take 48-hours for the chlorine to cycle through the system. They were hoping the boil water advisory would be lifted on Wednesday. City Administrator Michael Grayum says "the estimated time frame includes multiple variables and there is no guarantee. Public health and safety are our highest priority.”

SO UNTIL THE ADVISORY IS LIFTED THE CITY WEBSITE SAYS;



"Regular water consumption is encouraged following the guidelines and frequently asked questions (FAQ) posted on the websites of the City of Zillah and the Department of Health. If normal use is not occurring, we urge residents to start flushing the water in their homes at their earliest opportunity by taking the following steps:

Turn a faucet on in your home for approximately 5 minutes.

After 5 minutes, shut the faucet off and resume regular use, boiling water for consumption or brushing teeth (see the FAQ on the city’s website, Boil Water Advisory).

After 48 hours, if normal use is not occurring, cycle the water again in your home for approximately 5 minutes as specified above."

