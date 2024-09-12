As the summer months wane, countless drivers across Washington state are experiencing a frustrating wait for their permanent vehicle license plates. If you've recently purchased a new vehicle and are still relying on a temporary permit, you're not alone; thousands of motorists are in the same boat.

LOCAL DEALERSHIPS ARE FEELING THE IMPACT

Officials at Bill Harris Used Cars in Selah have noted the widespread issue, attributing the delays to a significant shortage of license plates. To alleviate the inconvenience, they are issuing extended temporary permits to help drivers remain compliant while awaiting their official plates.

SO WHAT IS THE PROBLEM AND WHEN WILL IT BE OVER?

Many customers are left wondering about the root cause of the shortage and when it will finally be resolved. The state has historically produced license plates using older equipment operated by inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla. However, in a much-needed upgrade, new plate-manufacturing equipment was installed starting in May, with anticipated completion by the end of August. Yet, despite these upgrades, the backlog continues as inmates work to ramp up production to full capacity.

DON'T LET THAT PERMIT EXPIRE AND WHAT ABOUT THAT FRONT PLATE?

For drivers navigating this delay, Washington State Patrol Troopers emphasize the importance of ensuring that temporary plates do not expire. Officers indicate that both temporary and permanent plates are treated equally in terms of legality, urging drivers to stay vigilant. Additionally, motorists should be reminded that displaying a license plate on the dashboard or omitting a front plate altogether is unlawful. As the state works to clear the backlog, officials advise patience and encourage drivers to keep an eye on their temporary permits to avoid potential fines or complications.

