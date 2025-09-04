Yakima Police are warning of a woman stealing purses at local business and they're looking for her today.

SHE'S BEEN IDENTIFIED

Authorities have identified the woman as 34-year-old Reylinda Alvarado. Police say she's on security video recently stealing a woman's purse at the Yakima grocery store.

A press release says Alvarado is accused of stealing credit cards and checks out of the purses and cashing the checks and using the credit cards. Alvarado has no known address. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts police are hoping you'll call 9-1-1.

WATCH THAT PURSE WITH EAGLE EYES

The Yakima Police Department urges women to not leave purses unattended and always be aware of their surroundings, especially while shopping.

Police say there are ways to protect yourself when carrying a purse. Authorities say the key is always being aware of your surroundings and never letting yourself become distracted. Many crimes, say police are "crimes of opportunity" so be aware of where you place your purse when shopping.

NO PURSE TO STEAL?

Another way to prevent purse snatching is to not carry a purse and instead carry cash and credit cards in a small travel pouch you can wear around your neck. If you need more room for other things consider a fanny pack and wear it in front of you.

If you must carry a purse police say use one with a strap that goes across your body.

Police urge you not to carry your keys to your house in your purse to prevent thieves from gaining entry into your home.

Yakima Police say just stay aware and keep your purse close to prevent from becoming a victim.