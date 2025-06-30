What? The power is out and you don't even see any fires? Time to prepare for power outages this wildfire season. A Pacific Power policy of shutting off power during the wildfire season could mean millions of dollars will be saved. Last year a fire in the Terrace Heights area lead to a major power outage for thousands of people in the upper Yakima Valley.

WHY DID YOUR POWER DIE?

But why did your power go out if you were miles away from the fire?. Fire officials say it wasn't because electrical poles burned or other electrical equipment. It's a precaution taken by Pacific Power to prevent more fires. It's the same action the company will take this wildfire season.

Naches Fire Department Naches Fire Department loading...

SAVING EQUIPMENT

The company now turns off power in specific areas where a wildfire is "creating safety hazards and an increased risk of additional ignitions when facilities are energized."

It's a policy that could save Pacific Power, part of PacifiCorp millions of dollars in the future.

SAVING THE COMPANY FROM LAWSUITS

Last year the utility settled a lawsuit for $178 million filed by 400 residents in Oregon, victims of the deadly 2020 wildfires. Other cases that have gone to trial over the past year have cost the company millions of dollars. In the Monday settlement 403 plaintiffs were impacted by the Echo Mountain Complex Fire that burned on the central coast of Oregon. Others were impacted by the Santiam Fire in northwestern Oregon. In all the suits the plaintiffs say the companies energized assets created an increase in fires.

Naches Fire Department Naches Fire Department loading...

WILDFIRE SEASON AROUND THE CORNER

So the next time you hear of a big wildfire in the valley and you find yourself miles away but without power you now know it's a policy at Pacific Power that could help reduce the size and impact of wildfires this wildfire season.

