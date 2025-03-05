A 46-year-old man convicted as a juvenile in the tragic killing of family in Outlook is out of prison. Miguel Gaitan was given four consecutive sentences to life-without-parole after being convicted of aggravated first-degree murder in the killings reported in 1993.

AN IMPORTANT RULING IN 2012 SPELLED FREEDOM FOR MANY CONVICTED AND SENTENCED AS JUVENILES

After the US Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that it's against the US constitution to sentence juveniles to life in prison without parole, Gaitan was resentenced in 2024 receiving four concurrent 25-year sentences after he had been in prison for 30-years. According to the Yakima County Prosecutors Office Gaitan along with 14-year-old Joel Ramos killed the Skelton Family in Outlook in March of 1993.

GAITAN'S PARTNER IN CRIME WAS RELEASED IN 2020

40-year-old Ramos released from prison in 2020 and is reportedly still living in the Sunnyside Outlook area. The release of Gaitan was announced by prosecutors on Tuesday. Gaitan was resentenced in February of last year and his release from prison was announced earlier this week.

WHAT WAS THE MOTIVE IN THE CRIME?

The Skelton family was killed by the two juvenile suspects on March 24, 1993. During the trial in Yakima County Superior Court Gaitan told the court the killings were part of a gang initiation. Michael and Lynn along with their children, Jason and Bryan Skelton were stabbed and beaten after the suspects forced their way into the family home in Outlook. Although Gaitan has gained his freedom he's still under supervision by the Washington State Department of Corrections.

