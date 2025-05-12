A 25-year-old woman from Kennewick arrested after a fatal motorcycle crash on State Route 821 last June plead guilty and was sentenced to prison on Thursday in Yakima County Superior Court. Beth Striver plead guilty.to two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault. She was sentenced to total of 12-years in prison.

THE CRASH HAPPENED IN FRONT OF THE SUNDOWN M RANCH

Washington State Patrol Troopers say Striver was driving north on 821 turning into Sundown M Ranch when she struck three motorcycles. 69-year-old Rodney Ahrens and 75 year old Randy Agnew both of Issaquah died as a result of the crash. Two others on another motorcycle were ejected from their motorcycle and suffered broken bones and were treated at Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital.

FROM THE TIME SHE WAS FIRST CONTACTED SHE WAS SUSPECTED OF BEING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Troopers say during the investigation Striver was showing "obvious indicators of intoxication." They say she admitted the crash was her fault and also admitted that she had drank 4 shots of vodka before leaving the Kennwick to drive to Yakima.

CAR VS. MOTORCYCLE CRASHES HAPPEN A LOT AT THIS TIME OF YEAR

Police and Washington State Patrol Troopers say they see an average of about 2,000 motorcycle crashes in the state every year resulting in an average of about 80 fatalities. Troopers say most motorcycle accident fatalities are due to frontal collisions, or when two vehicles coming from opposite directions collide. These accidents usually happen when a driver runs a red light. That's a big concern in Yakima since red light crashes happen frequently in the city. Authorities say if you drive a vehicle watch for motorcycles especially around intersections.

