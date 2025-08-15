Community safety is the top priority for the Yakima Police Department even with 14 Officers and the chief on administrative leave. That from acting Chief Chad Janice talking to KIT News on Thursday as the investigation into the August 9 fatal shooting in downtown Yakima continues. He says despite the lack of Officers the department is taking action to keep the city safe.

DO YOU FEEL SAFE?

Janice says some in the community may feel like there's not enough Officers now available to protect Yakima city streets and Janice says that's simply not true. Capt. Janice and Capt. Matt Sutton appeared on KIT Thursday to talk about the impact the shooting is having on the department, the city and individual Officers.

TWO DIED IN THE SHOOTING

The female victim who was shot by her former partner on Saturday has been identified as 33-year-old Guadalupe Leyva. She was found dead in 1200 block of West Washington Avenue. Her death lead to a major hunt for the suspect identified as 36-year-old Roberto Leyva-Sanchez. He was killed after police forced a vehicle he was riding in to stop in the area of East Walnut Ave & 3rd Street.

A DECISION FROM JOE BRUSIC

14 Officers opened fire during the incident including the Chief. As a result all remain on administrative leave. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says he's now awaiting a final report on the shooting from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit made up of different Officers from agencies all around the county. Brusic will make a final determination is the Officers were justified in the shooting.

OTHER OFFICERS AVAILABLE

While the investigation is underway, Janice says the department is placing Officers on the street who were on special assignment or who were assigned to administrative duties to keep the city safe. He says safety is the top priority and it's the reason why the Cruise the Ave event planned for Saturday has been cancelled because there's not enough Officers to commit to the event and still answer calls for service.