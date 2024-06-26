Judge Halts Parts of WA New Parental Rights Law, Citing &#8220;Forced Outing&#8221; Concerns

Judge Halts Parts of WA New Parental Rights Law, Citing “Forced Outing” Concerns

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hold on parents your rights are on hold.
Parts of the new Washington state parental rights law have been put on hold by a judge after critics say the law is basically a "forced outing" measure.

THE RULING PLACED SOME IMPORTANT PARTS OF THE LAW ON HOLD DO YOU AGREE?

Last Friday King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott placed parts of the law on hold while a lawsuit moves forward. The suit was brought by civil liberties groups and others. The Seattle Times reports the law is the result of initiative 2081 and was implemented on June 6 but the lawsuit was filed soon after.

Edward Cisneros via Unsplash
SHOULD PARENTS HAVE ACCESS TO MEDICAL AND MENTAL HEALTH RECORDS?

Specifically the part of the law that says schools must give parents access to student's medical and mental health records is on hold. The critics say parents shouldn't be able to access that information that could reveal, for example a student's intent to change gender.

SOME PARTS OF THE LAW REMAIN IN PLACE DURING THE CHALLENGE

But some parts of the law remain in place for parents in Washington state including the right to opt out students from doing assignments that deal with questions about sexuality, religion, morality or politics. Officials from the ACLU, one of the groups who filed the lawsuit say they're happy the judge placed parts of the law on hold especially the part which they say could cause harm to kids by a "forced outing."

Getty Images
QUESTIONS TO ASK YOURSELF ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE A PARENT

If you are a parent do you believe you have the right to access your student's medical or mental health records in Washington state? Many parents answer yes to that question. How do you feel?

