The signature gathering has started.

The effort is now underway to gain the needed signatures to place a recall on a future ballot to remove Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice from office.

WILL YOU SIGN THE PETITION?

According to officials from the Yakima County Republican Party they've developed distributed a petition for people to sign after three Republican Party Precinct Officers lead the initial recall effort. They have 6 months to gather 13,488 signatures to qualify for a future ballot but they'll try and for some 18,000 signatures in case some signatures are rejected.

attachment-RECALL2 loading...

CURTICE IS STILL DRAWING A PAYCHECK FROM THE COUNTY

Curtice, who police say lied to investigators and took illegal drugs from bodies of overdose victims has been on paid administrative leave since September 13 of 2024. He makes $11,129 a month without going into the office or doing his job. The office is being managed by Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight.

CURTICE NOT ONLY FACES A RECALL BUT CHARGES AS WELL



The Yakima County Commissioners asked him to resign late last year but he refused pushing the Yakima County Republican Party to start the recall effort.

Curtice not only faces the recall effort but also charges of official misconduct and making false statements to public officials. The charges were leveled against Curtice during an arraignment in Yakima County District Court.

WILL HE EVENTUALLY RESIGN?

If he decides to resign the recall effort would be dropped. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says it's likely the issue could appear on the primary election ballot later this year.

