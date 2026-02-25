A question about Yakima, Washington, once helped a contestant win $20,000 and a spot in the semi-final competition on Jeopardy. Do you know the answer?

The First Time Yakima Was an Answer to a Question on Jeopardy

Jeopardy started in 1964 but it took twenty-four years before they gave Yakima some love in the form of a question.

The category chosen by one of the contestants was Washington State for $300.

THE ANSWER: *pretend you're hearing those cool jeopardy "whoosh" sound effects here*

When the railroad bypassed Yakima, the people of the town decided to move this

A contestant named Greg Sullivan, an accountant from Yonkers, New York, pressed his buzzer to give his answer (in the form of a question), and his guess was...

"What is...the town?"

(Aha! He was correct!)

Jeopardy Question About Yakima Jeopardy. Photo Amanda Edwards/Getty Images loading...

Fast Forward to Jeopardy Questions About Yakima in Modern Times

Picture it, Jeopardy! It was May 19th, in the year 2021. Jennifer, Ryan, and Paul were Jeopardy contestants competing for not just thousands of dollars but also for a spot in the semi-finals.

The Categories Were Pretty Tough

Southern Hemisphere

Herbs

Under the Sea

NFL Teams in Spanish

Between Hell & High

Water

Any guesses for which category the question about Yakima was in?



If you guessed, Herbs, give yourself a high five!

👇🏼Keep Scrolling to See the Answer to the Yakima Jeopardy Question👇🏼

One of the contestants chose Herbs for $400. The answer was: (Once again, pretend you're hearing those Jeopardy "whoosh" sfx!)

Washington State's Yakima Valley is the USA's center of producing these, which give beer its distinctive taste.

The answer was, you guessed it, Yakima's HOPS!

Jennifer Quail, a wine tasting consultant from Dowagiac, Michigan, answered correctly and went on to finish with a win of $20,000 for that episode. She has been on Jeopardy several times, returning to play in the Tournament of Champions.

