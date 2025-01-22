So boom! Two Washington State restaurants have been named as semi-finalists for the 2025 James Beard Award Semi-Finals. That is incredibly tasty news to me.

I've been keeping up with the James Beard Awards for the past few years, and not long ago, I was even invited to be a scout to nominate Yakima Valley chefs and restaurants. That was an exciting feat for me, and I hope to someday be invited back!

1411 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103

I prefer savory foods, so the Crab Toast on the menu sounds really decadent: Crab phat caramel on top of a thin slice of toasted pain de mie French bread. They also serve crumpets.

CRUMPETS!

Crumpets are on the menu at Atoma Restaurant in Seattle Canva loading...

3315 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

It's no big surprise to see FamilyFriend on the James Beard Semi-Finals list because this trendy Beacon Hill spot was listed as a New York Times best restaurants in America in 2024. I wonder what makes this place so popular?

Is it the fact that it's flavored with foods found in Guam? Or maybe it's the adult bevvys that have been packed with punch--delicious tropical fruits like dry, salted plums (li hing mui).

One of my favorite Seattle food bloggers, SeattleFoodieAdventure, gave a quick tour of FamilyFriend last year.

The other 2025 James Beard Semi-Finalist categories and nominees are here.

39 Yummy Restaurants Guy Fieri Has Visited In Washington State Here's a spotlight on all the places Guy Fieri on his show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in the Tri-Cities area. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals