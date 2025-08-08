If you're looking for a great small town event with big plans and big fun then take a drive to Moxee.

THE FUN STARTS THURSDAY

The Moxee Hop Festival 2025 kicks off Thursday night and continues through Saturday. The festival is the culmination of a lot of work by the City of Moxee, East Valley Community Enhancement Association and numerous volunteers and sponsors.

If you've never been to the festival it's held at Moxee City Park on Rivard & Highway 24 in Moxee.

MORE MUSIC FOOD AND FUN FRIDAY

The festival fun and music at the park will be held from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm Thursday.

The festival continues Friday starting at 4:00 pm with music from Header Healer at 5:30 pm and music continuing throughout the evening.

A PARADE TO ENJOY

The Moxee Hop Festival opens Saturday at 7:00 am with a Pancake Breakfast in the Park Fundraiser, 5k Fun Run & Walk and the popular Moxee Hop Festival Parade that starts at 10:00 am in downtown Moxee. Have fun with the Dunk Tank to benefit E.V. AAU Blue Devils Basketball.

KIT'S LANCE AND DAVE PERFORMING ON SATURDAY

The festival is for the entire family with lots of food and craft vendors, lots of kids games, bingo, face painting, Mr. and Mrs. Giggles the clowns (Lance Tormey and his Wife Trish), Dave Ettl Magic and lots of live music throughout the day on the Yakima Federal Savings and Loan Family Stage.

BEER AND MORE INFORMATION

Don't forget about the Beer Garden with no cover charge on Thursday night.

Free swimming is offered at Moxee City Pool. For more information about the Moxee Hop Festival Visit www.moxeehopfestival.com