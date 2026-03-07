You've bought the stuff and now you want to return the stuff. The receipt is in hand, you wait your turn in the Costco Customer Service line, but when you get to the counter they tell you that item is non-refundable.

Had you already known, you wouldn't have bothered to bring it in, so let me school you on what things you cannot return.

The Perks of Costco Membership

Costco offers some great items that come in bulk, which is why we here in Washington love shopping there so much. Current memberships are $60 a year (extra for the Executive Card).

One of the Costco perks is returning an item, but don't get crazy! If you, say, purchased a bowl from the Housewares department and you've had it still in the box for the past four years, then no, you CANNOT return it--even if you still had the receipt.

Now, you might say, 'Well that's just common sense, but I kid you not--someone a Costco Facebook group I'm in actually complained that Customer Service wouldn't give them a refund for the bowl!

Outright Non-Refundable:

Cigarettes and alcohol (where prohibited by law)

Airline items

Live Performance Event items

Precious metals

Shop Cards

Gift Cards

Special Order Kiosk & Custom Installed items (manufactured to personal specifications) — no return or refund, except warranty repair

Time-Limited or Process-Restricted Returns:

Electronics — 90 days only (TVs, projectors, major appliances, computers, tablets, wearables, cameras, drones, camcorders, MP3 players, cell phones)

Diamonds 1ct+ — requires original IGI/GIA paperwork + 48-hour gemologist inspection

Tires & batteries — product-specific limited warranty only

Recreational Carts (online) — 90 days only

Contact Lenses — special return process

Eyeglasses — must return to Optical Department or follow online FAQ

Large freight-delivered items — special freight return process

Hearing Aids — must contact Hearing Aid center at your Costco warehouse