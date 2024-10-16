Lives are being saved every day in Washington State thanks to the widespread availability of CPR training and Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at local businesses and public spaces. Today marks International Restart A Heart Day, a reminder of the critical role these life-saving tools play in emergencies.

SO MANY DIE EACH YEAR WHEN THEY COULD BE HELPED

Each year, between 360,000 and 425,000 people die from Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA). Tragically, many of these lives could be saved; less than half of those experiencing SCA receive CPR before emergency medical services arrive. Even with CPR initiated and help on the way, the survival rate remains only 30-35% if resuscitation efforts take too long.

MORE AED'S MEAN MORE LIVES SAVED

However, the chances of survival improve dramatically when an AED is available. Experts report that when an AED is deployed within four minutes of cardiac arrest, the survival rate skyrockets to between 75% and 90%. "AEDs have already saved numerous lives in the Yakima Valley, and we expect many more will be saved as more facilities are equipped with these devices," says Daniel Mohrbacher, Operations Director of Yakima Heart Safe Initiative Inc.

Doctor and Patient iStock loading...

MORE AED'S ARE BEING INSTALLED IN YAKIMA

Community efforts are underway to enhance access to AEDs through grants and donations. Notably, Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish has contributed grant money to purchase three AEDs. These devices will be installed at Carlon Park in Selah, in White Swan, and at Dawson Park in Suncadia.

Mohrbacher added, "With pending approvals and community funding, we expect to roll out an additional 150 AED locations over the next three years." Each installation represents a vital step toward making Yakima a Heart Safe community, potentially saving countless lives in the future.

