In an effort to help Firefighters battling big blazes in Washington State Governor Jay Inslee has issued an emergency proclamation.

HUNDREDS OF FIREFIGHTERS AND LOTS OF EQUIPMENT ON THE FIRE LINES

Hundreds of Firefighters are on the fire lines of the two largest fires, the Pioneer Fire on the shores of Lake Chelan and the Retreat/Rimrock Fire both fires have burned nearly 100,000 acres and both are still burning. With the hot temperatures and high winds the state has seen this wildfire season Inslee's proclamation comes at an important time in the firefight.

FIREFIGHTERS CAN'T WAIT FOR FUEL SUPPLIES

Because of the size and number of fires in the state the governor's proclamation makes it easier for firefighters to get the fuel they need to battle the blazes. The fires have created a huge demand for fuel and thus a shortage. That shortage requires fuel to be delivered all around the state by truck drivers who are limited to the number of hours they can work.

THE PROCLAMATION SUSPENDS A STATE LAW



The help ease that situation Governor Inslee, through the proclamation is suspending the law that limits hours of service for drivers who help deliver needed fuel around the state to supply firefighters the fuel they need. The suspension is in place until August 16.

Inslee also says he's asking members of the state's National Guard to help with delivery of the needed fuel supplies.

