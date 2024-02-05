Major road work starts in Yakima this week. The third of three phases for the North 1st Street Revitalization Project gets underway and the work could impact your daily commute.

THE WORK STARTS THIS WEEK AND WON'T BE FINISHED UNTIL 2025

City officials say the third phase includes work on North 1st Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to I Street. Be ready for traffic delays in the area;

Traffic in this section of North 1st Street will be one lane in each direction 24/7 for the duration of the project. It is expected to be complete in Fall 2025.

Traffic may be reduced to one lane but only for short durations.

Traffic signals in the project area will be set to flashing red, all-way stop.

THE WORK IS EXPECTED TO KEEP US ALL SAFE ON THE ROAD

“The North 1st Street Revitalization Project is intended to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians. Another goal is to increase the economic development potential of the North 1st Street corridor, one of the city’s main entrances,” says Communications & Public Affairs Director Randy Beehler. “We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding during Phase 3 of this vital project.”

A MAJORITY OF THE WORK IS FEDERALLY FUNDED

The cost of phase three is estimated at $11.7 million and it's being funded with $9.8 million in federal funds and $1.5 million in state funds. City officials say the remainder is paid for with a combination of Transportation Benefit District funds (a $20 annual car tab fee adopted by the Yakima City Council during its 2018 budget process) as well as local utilities.

THE BILLS FOR PHASES 1 AND 2 ARE ALREADY PAID

Phase 2 was completed and approved for acceptance by the Yakima City Council on May 2nd of last year at a cost of $2.6 million.

Phase 1 of the North 1st Street Revitalization Project was completed in December 2019. It cost about $3.3 million and funded mostly with federal and state funds.

