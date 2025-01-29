Many people woke up this morning reading the news, discovering that there was a new federal funding freeze. This caused many Washington residents to be concerned if this would impact their Medicaid coverage.

Nearly 1.9 million people in Washington State are on Medicaid. That's one in four people, according to a 2004 Medicaid Facts report. No wonder Medicaid was the #2 most searched topic on Google Trends today.

Apple Health is the Medicaid provider in Washington.

Do all kids in washington get free medicaid Canva loading...

Are all kids in Washington covered by Medicaid?

Children can receive free or reduced medical premiums until the age of 19 in Washington. That is one health benefit that is considered a big perk of living here.

How much money does the federal government pay for Medicaid in Washington State?

The United States federal government covers 50% of the traditional Medicaid costs in the state of Washington. This allows DSHS to provide full medical coverage to low-income residents.

The Medicaid Facts report reveals that 51% of Medicaid recipients in Washington are White and 49% are people of color.

What is the federal funding freeze all about, anyway?

The Office of Budget and Management issued a 90-day funding freeze on all grants and loans pending an auditing review. This caused alarm for nonprofits, federal contractors, and others across the country and here in Washington who have payroll and community services dispersed via these federal funds.

A judge has since placed a temporary hold on this freeze until a hearing is held on Monday, February 3rd.

The White House administration chalks up the alleged public confusion about Medicaid funding to a computer glitch that inadvertently locked out Medicaid patients and providers from accessing funds to cover medical services.

They have since clarified that Medicaid was never on the frozen funding list. neither are Social Security benefits, food stamps (SNAP), Meals on Wheels, or Medicare.

Tips For Living With Diabetes November is Diabetes Awareness Month, but these useful tips from the CDC can help you manage your diabetes, or help you care for your loved ones that live with the condition. Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton