The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide reported Monday in an orchard in Sunnyside.

A 55-YEAR-OLD KILLED

Deputies responded for a report of an assault with a firearm. Authorities have identified the victim as a 55-year-old man from the Sunnyside area. Witnesses told Deputies a suspicious man was seen in a rural orchard located north of Maple Grove.

THE VICTIM FOUND DEAD

They say the victim drove an ATV into the orchard looking for the suspicious man. A press release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says a short time later the victim was found dead from "apparent homicidal violence." Law enforcement from throughout the lower valley searched the area with drones and K9s, but were unable to locate the suspicious man.

AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY

The release says the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division processed and documented the crime scene. They say the "homicide investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. We will provide more information as it becomes available."

DO YOU KNOW ANYTHING?

If you have any information about the homicide incident, please contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (Detective Bazan) at (509) 574-2569. Tips to include anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Yakima County by calling (509)248-9980 or 1-800-248-9980, or by visiting https://www.crimestoppersyakco.org/