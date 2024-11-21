As the holiday shopping season kicks off, protecting yourself from scammers is more crucial than ever, especially with an uptick in identity theft and fraudulent solicitations.

According to officials UScellular say you need to remain alert to the potential risks posed by scammers looking to take your money during the season.

TRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHAT'S REAL IS TOUGH



"While many consumers will receive legitimate emails and messages from delivery companies and businesses this season, distinguishing between real and fake solicitations can be challenging," says Sarah Pearson, Area VP of UScellular. "UScellular wants to help customers find everything on their list without the threat of fraud and scammers ruining their holiday spirit."

THE SCAMMERS TRY AND TRICK YOU IN A VARIETY OF WAYS

She says the scammers try and trick you with things like fake promotions, pop-up ads, package tracking emails, and even false e-cards to trick unsuspecting shoppers.

"As you navigate your holiday shopping, it's essential to be particularly vigilant," Pearson added. "When in doubt, always verify by calling the organization directly."

USCELL RECOMMENDS SOME PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES;

Do not respond to unwanted texts from questionable sources.

Avoid clicking on links in texts from unknown numbers.

Refrain from answering calls from unknown numbers. If you accidentally answer, hang up immediately. If you miss a call from an unidentified number, do not call back.

Be wary of caller ID. A local number doesn't guarantee a legitimate call.

Never disclose personal information, such as account details, Social Security numbers, or passwords, if you suspect the legitimacy of the request.

ANOTHER WAY TO PROTECT YOURSELF

Additionally, UScellular offers the free Call Guardian app to help users identify potential spam calls. This app employs existing databases of known offenders, allowing users to warn others quickly about suspicious numbers.

