This holiday season, give someone you love, like, (or tolerate) some treats and sweets from the Yakima Valley…and beyond!

I remember at a previous employer, a client had sent our staff a gift box for the holidays. We opened it up and it was a dozen apples - that just so happened to be from the Yakima Valley. I was like, why would they send people who live in Yakima a box of Yakima apples?

That's when I realized sending that gift was like their sense of pride in the Yakima Valley!

That was the moment I decided that if I ever gave someone a food gift, I would make sure it was something special, too.

I love supporting our local small businesses, so I came up with a great list (if I say so myself) that will be helpful to you and your friends when the time comes to order/mail something for the holidays.

Each of these holiday food gift ideas are unique in that they are handmade here in our neck of the woods instead of a generic food afterthought.

You can give some gourmet decorated cookies and there are a plethora of bakeries to choose from, from the Crumbl cookie chain to a host of local bakers.

Gift cards to festive restaurants are always a safe idea. It lets you give the gift of food without it having to be fresh or attached to a shelf life.

Some delicious pepper jelly is sold around here somewhere and that is a cool gift idea…I’ve heard Mick’s Potpourri is really good.

Here are some ideas you can use. Sure, you could send a generic gift basket of goodies but it would be so much cooler if you took that a step further…

HERE ARE 12 MORE MUST-TRY HOLIDAY FOOD GIFT IDEAS FROM THE YAKIMA VALLEY AND BEYOND Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

