While parts of the country are bracing for hurricanes this weekend, parts of Washington State are bracing for a heatwave. We shouldn't be shocked that temps will be hitting 100+ degrees this weekend, but typically, it doesn't get blazing hot until July or August.

Wenatchee, Yakima Valley, and the Tri-Cities are expecting temperatures to reach 100 degrees on Sunday, June 8th!

Woman feeling bad pain, heat, woman with heatstroke. Having sunstroke at summer hot weather. Mature Female under sunshine suffering from Headache. Person holds wet tissue on head and cooling with hand palm Biserka Stojanovic/Getty Stock/Think Stock loading...

I even overheard people in the doctor's office talking about not looking forward to the hot weather this weekend; it's a "hot" topic of conversation. My biggest worry is how much this brutal heat will affect me in the car.

5 Major Heatwave Car Mistakes Washington Drivers Keep Making

When it gets super hot outside and you hop into your car, the first thing that is going to burn your fingers, hands, and bottom is...YOUR CAR!

Driving during the summer is one of my biggest pet peeves because I keep forgetting to put up that thing in the windshield to keep my car somewhat cool when I leave the office to come home from work. This is a goofy mistake I keep making. I know I'm not the only one!

Please heed the warnings below so that you don't end up making goofy mistakes, too.

#5

Leaving certain meltable solids and liquids in the car.

If I had a dollar for every time I forgot and left my ChapStick, lipstick, milkshakes, and bottled water in my hot car, I'd be rich!

#4

Waiting too late to fill up your coolant.

Ooh, chile, don't wait! Get that taken care of as early in the day as you can!

#3

Not checking your tire pressure.

Overinflated tires can cause your tires to pop during a heatwave.

#2

Touching hot stuff.

Have you ever reached your car after it has been sitting in the hot sun, and then as soon as you touched the steering wheel, gear shifter, leather car seat, or car door, did you scream out in pain? Yeah, me too.

#1

Leaving your pets or kids in the car.

You deserve heaping amounts of shame if you do either of those. Back in the 80s, my dad would do that to me while he went inside the photography store. I would get so hot sitting there outside in our Oldsmobile; I thought I'd die! Thank goodness that parenting faux pas is frowned upon in modern times!

