TL;DR: Local weather officials say boaters and fisherman will be in danger. See how long we expect the gale force winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous sea warning for parts of upper Western Washington and Lower Victoria, B.C.

Gale Force Winds Alert Issued by National Weather Service

A weather warning has been released by the National Weather Service of Seattle. This caution is for boaters and fisherman near the Central U. S. Waters Strait of Juan De Fuca. It has been forecasted for parts of Sequim and Port Angeles. This weather alert also impacts the region of Victoria in British Columbia.

The gale force winds are expected to arrive in the area on Wednesday, May 28th, between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time. These powerful winds are expected to reach up to 47 knots.

I'm not a sailor, but I can tell you that doesn't sound good! Winds this strong will topple over boats and we would see some capsized boats for sure!

The KOMO News hurricane weather tracker also shows satellite imagery of a small craft advisory that has also been issued for parts of Oak Harbor and Port Townsend.

It's recommended that vessels avoid this body of water, even if you're an experienced seaman. To make the situation worse, weather experts are saying there will also be little visibility for ships during this time.

A Washington State ferry travels the waters near Sequim.

Hurricane Season 2025 Begins on June 1st

In addition to our gale force wind situation happening up near Port Townsend, here has already been early hurricane weather activity even though hurricane season officially begins June 1st. They've already released the names of the hurricane storms for this year; would you like to get a sneak peek at the names for 2026?

