Primary Election day is Tuesday.

County Auditor Charles Ross says he expects a turnout of between 25% and 35% but so far, just a day away from the election only about 15% of the more than 126,000 ballots issued have been returned to the auditors office. That amounts to 20,433 ballots on Primary election day.

IF YOU'RE NOT VOTING YOU'RE NOT ALONE

Statewide the turnout isn't much better than Yakima County. Mason County has the best turnout so far at more than 19 percent. Depending on where you live it's a busy ballot with 102 candidates in 19 different offices including the Washington State Governors' race along with 4 special elections. The spotlight is also on the 4th District Congressional race and the incumbent Dan Newhouse.

DON'T LOOK FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Don't look for the presidential race because that race will appear on the November ballot.

Your ballot is due August 6. You don't need a stamp to drop your ballot in the mail or you can use drop boxes located throughout the county. Just click the link to find a drop box near you Yakima County Drop Boxes.

YAKIMA REPUBLICANS HAVE A NEW SERVICE

You can also take advantage of a new service offered by the Yakima County. Party Chair Matt Brown says Yakima voters can simply call 1-800-257-9434 to have their ballot picked up to be delivered to the Yakima County Auditor's Office.

