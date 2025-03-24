Signature gathering continues in the effort to recall Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice from office.

THE FIRST OF THOUSANDS OF SIGNATURES NEEDED HAVE BEEN SUBMITTED

On Thursday, the Justice League of Yakima submitted the first batch of 1,419 signatures on a recall vote petition against Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice. If the quota is reached, this issue will be on the August 2025 election ballot in Yakima County.

Justice League of Yakima is a political action committee (PAC)created by the Yakima County Republican Party.

YOU HAVE UNTIL MAY 2025 TO FIND A PETITION TO SIGN

A press release says the PAC will continue gathering signatures through May with a goal of gathering 18,000 signatures. Fourteen thousand valid voter signatures are required, so they're hoping to gather enough to trigger a review by Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross. League officials say 24 businesses located throughout the county already have petitions available for people to walk in and sign.

HOPING TO RAISE PUBLIC AWARENESS

The league is not only printing and posting signs in the community, but they are also raising money to make more people aware of the fact that Curtice refuses to step down.

A voter investigation into Coroner Curtice started last August when Yakima Police say Curtice stole and used drugs from the bodies of overdose victims. When police questioned him about the allegations, he told authorities he believed he'd been poisoned on the job with fentanyl and cocaine, possibly by staff members in his office.

CURTICE FACES CRIMINAL CHARGES IN YAKIMA DISTRICT COURT

Curtice not only faces the recall effort, but he also charges of official misconduct and making false statements to public officials. The charges were leveled against Curtice during an arraignment in Yakima County District Court.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE TO SIGN THE PETITION?

Yakima:

1. Bier Den (22 N 2nd St, M-F, 4-9 p.m., Sat 3-8 p.m.)

2. Helms East Valley True Value (104 Butterfield Rd, M-F, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat 8-6 p.m., Sun

9 a.m.-4 p.m.)

3. Thompson Audiology (1111 N 35th Av #100, M-F, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.)

4. Yakima County Republican Office (2008 W. Washington Ave., Tue & Thurs, 1-4 p.m.)

Union Gap:

1. Farmgirl Pickings (2515 Main St, Union Gap, M-Sat, 10 a.m.-8 p.m./Sun, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.)

2. Frank’s Tire Factory (2612 S. 1st St., Union Gap, M-Sat, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Toppenish:

1. Heggie’s Place (217 S Toppenish Ave, Tu-Sat, 2 p.m.-2 a.m.)

Selah:

1. Magic’s Pizza (309 S. 1st St., Selah, Tu-Sun, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.)

2. Selah Mining Company (204 E Naches Av, Selah, Mon-Sun, 8 a.m.-Midnight)

3. Sundance Espresso (406 S. 1st St., Selah, M-F, 5:30 a.m.-6 p.m./Sat-Sun, 6 a.m.-6

p.m.)

Zillah:

1. Scott’s Fuel Yard (314 First Av, Zillah, M-F, 6 a.m.-3:30 p.m./Sat, 7a.m.-2:30p.m./Sun, 8

a.m.-2 p.m.)

Sunnyside:

1. Valley Auto Parts (201 N 6th St, Sunnyside, M-F 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m./Sat 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)