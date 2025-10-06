It's time to ride the haunted Yakima Trolley. Yakima Valley Trolleys say they'll be rolling with Halloween rides later this month. According to the Yakima Trolley Facebook page the rides are set for to 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm October 24, 25 and 26. You may be unlucky enough to meet a witch during your ride. Before you go however you can have fun inside the haunted trolley barn.

RIDE SOME HISTORY IN YAKIMA

If you do attend remember you'll be riding History in the valley. That's because the Yakima Valley Trolley railroad is the last historically intact early 20th Century electric interurban railroad in existence. The railroad is already on the National Register of Historic Places.

YAKIMA TROLLEY'S ARE RARE

Yakima City officials say no other electric interurban railroads left in America still use all their original infrastructure and streetcars and locomotives like Yakima Trolleys. A Facebook post says the haunted trolley is a very popular activity during the fall so you are encouraged to get there early and purchase tickets in advance. Trolley officials say the first 100 kids to ride the Halloween Trolley will receive a free pumpkin through the generosity of Wray's Marketfresh IGA.

MORE THAN JUST HAUNTED BARN

Lots of fun planned in the haunted trolley barn games like;

Ring Toss

Cornhole

Fortune Teller

Costume Photo Station

Candy and Treats

Tickets are $5/person for all ages. Children aged 2 and under, seated on a lap (not taking up a seat), may ride free.

The rides last about 25 minutes round trip.

You can purchase tickets right now. Have fun!

