After more than 80 years of serving the community, Gold Creek Station on State Route 410 will close its doors for good on Sunday, December 1.

The announcement, made on the restaurant's Facebook page Friday, has left many long-time patrons saddened to hear the news of the cherished establishment’s closure.

Situated 34 miles from Yakima on the scenic Chinook Pass Byway, Gold Creek Station has been known for its "World Famous Fish & Chips," hearty breakfasts, extensive saloon offerings, and live music. Owner Amie Violett expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the loyal customers who have supported the restaurant throughout the years.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that I announce that Gold Creek Station will be closing its doors after Sunday, December 1st," Violett shared on social media. "I want to thank you, our amazing community, for all the love and support you have shown us over these years. Please come celebrate the end with us at Gold Creek. Come get one last giant pancake or some World Famous Fish and Chips while you still can."

Violett cited rising operating costs, including minimum wage increases, as significant factors in her decision to close. "I simply can't afford to continue to operate," she explained. The owner had hoped to avoid raising prices for customers, but felt that the economic challenges left her with no choice.

In addition to the restaurant, Gold Creek Station features a saloon, coin-operated laundry services, and a fully stocked grocery store. Violett has put the property up for sale, noting it is ready for new business opportunities for future owners.

Violett invites everyone to visit one last time to say goodbye to a place that has held a special place in the hearts of many and has been a part of countless lives and traditions. Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to celebrate the memories made at Gold Creek Station before it officially closes its doors at the end of the month.

