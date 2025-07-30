Oregon Kayaking Adventure Gets You Glowing in the Dark in a Glass Boat Tour
A lot of people are discovering the glow-in-the-dark kayaking adventures in Washington and Oregon!
Did you already know about the glow-in-the-dark adventure in Eastern Oregon? Jo Paddle has gotten a great reputation for giving night tours along the glacier. There are a few other nighttimekayaking adventures we think are worth checking out, including a couple in Washington State, too.
Glow-in-the-Dark Boat Tours in Oregon
Check out Jo Paddle for the ultimate Pacific Northwest nighttime kayaking expedition that you can only find in Oregon. It's a guided tour, so you don't have to worry about getting lost in the dark.
"The Glacier Clear Experience offers a unique luxury recreational adventure on Wallowa Lake." - Jo Paddle on Facebook
The coolest part of the nighttime tour is that you get to explore Wallowa Lake in a glass boat. It's a family- and pet-friendly adventure that you probably didn't see coming as a recommendation on your 2025 bingo card!
"Wallowa County is one of a kind, offering majestic views, wilderness trails, a rural small-town pace of life, and a sense of belonging. Whether you are a short-term visitor or a returning traveler who just fell in love with Wallowa County, we think you would agree—there is just something about this amazing place and the memories that it offers." - The Shoffner Family
How to Get to Wallowa Lake
The trek is about six to seven hours from Seattle and 4 to 5 hours from Central Washington, Spokane, and Portland, Oregon. Just stay on I-82, and you'll get there from WA and I-84 in Oregon. It's only a couple of hours away from Walla Walla, WA.
Check out the gorgeous pics of JO Paddle's glacier glass boat adventure and the ones that come close to this glorious-looking experience if you live in Washington State.
Outstanding Night Kayaking Tours in WA State
Check out Sea Quest Kayak Tours & Whale Watching Trips in the San Juan Islands and Shearwater Kayak Tours for bioluminescence kayak boat tours on Orcas Island after dark.
