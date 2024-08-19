Average gasoline prices in Yakima are up 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.84 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima.

THE PRICE OF DIESEL CONTINUES TO FALL

GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 6.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 79.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.69 per gallon- the lowest level in 940 days.

WE KNOW WHERE TO FIND THE CHEAPEST GAS IN THE VALLEY

The Washington State average price is $4.21 per gallon but you can find it cheaper in Union Gap and Wapato. The cheapest gas in the Yakima valley is at the Wolf Den in Wapato selling for $3.15 per gallon. Gas is selling for $3.25 per gallon at the Ahtanum Fuel Stop in Union Gap.

EVEN THE NATIONAL PRICE HAS DROPPED

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon today. The national average is down 11.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 47.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

THE SUMMER DEMAND FOR GAS IS WINDING DOWN

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy says "with little new action in the Middle East to rile up prices and Hurricane Ernesto remaining far out at sea, it looks like the downward trend could continue into the week ahead."

REMEMBER WHEN?

Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

August 19, 2023: $4.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.84/g)

August 19, 2022: $4.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.89/g)

August 19, 2021: $3.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

August 19, 2020: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

August 19, 2019: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

August 19, 2018: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

August 19, 2017: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

August 19, 2016: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

August 19, 2015: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

August 19, 2014: $3.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

