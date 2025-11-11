Officials at GasBuddy say if you're going to fill the tank do it at the beginning of the week when gas prices are the most affordable.

AT LEAST IT'S UNDER 4 BUX A GALLON

Average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 2.2 cents per gallon this week, averaging $3.88 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 91 stations in Yakima, the average price of gasoline has decreased by 2.2 cents this week, now averaging $3.88 per gallon.

Get our free mobile app

IT'S BEEN A MONTH OF LOWER PRICES

Compared to a month ago, gas prices in Yakima are down by 25.7 cents per gallon, while they remain 27.1 cents higher than they were a year ago. The national picture also shows rising fuel costs, with the average price of diesel increasing by 6.5 cents over the past week to stand at $3.728 per gallon.

READ MORE: A GUNPOINT ROBBERY IN UNION GAP

WE KNOW WHERE TO FIND THE CHEAPEST GAS

For those looking for the best deals locally, the cheapest gasoline in the Yakima area is available at Ahtanum Fuel Stop/Sinclair on Goodman Road, where the price is $3.39 per gallon. Other nearby options include Costco in Union Gap and Walmart at 65th and Nob Hill, both charging around $3.57 per gallon.

WAIT, WHAT? PRICES CLIMBING?

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, explained that “the national average price of gasoline edged higher last week, with the vast majority of states seeing prices climb.” He attributed this trend to refinery issues in the Great Lakes and West Coast regions, as well as a significant weekly drop in gasoline inventories, which has temporarily supported higher prices.