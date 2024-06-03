Average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 6 pennies in the last week, averaging $4.08 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. The drop is on top of the 12 cent drop in prices last week.

EVEN THE PRICE OF DIESEL IS DOWN THIS WEEK

Prices in Yakima are 33.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 31.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.8 cents in the last week and stands at $3.82 per gallon.

YOU CAN FIND THE CHEAPEST GAS IN YAKIMA ON NORTH 1ST STREET

Statewide the average price for regular unleaded is $4.50 down from $4.53 last week.

You'll find the cheapest gas in Yakima at the Arco on North 1st Street in Yakima. A short drive to Wapato you'll find gas selling for $3.65 at the Wolf Den.

HAS THE DOOR CLOSED FOR RISING SUMMER PRICES?

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy says "the calendar has closed on May, and so too has the door closed on rising gas prices, with the national average declining to its lowest level since March. Thankfully, gas prices are unlikely to be moved by OPEC's meeting and agreement to extend production cuts into 2025, leading the national average to fall below $3.50 in the next week."

De Haan says he expects gas prices to continue to fall as we approach the 4th of July.

REMEMBER WHEN?

Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

June 3, 2023: $4.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

June 3, 2022: $5.11/g (U.S. Average: $4.81/g)

June 3, 2021: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

June 3, 2020: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

June 3, 2019: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

June 3, 2018: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)

June 3, 2017: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

June 3, 2016: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

June 3, 2015: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

June 3, 2014: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

WHAT ARE YOUR NEIGHBORS PAYING ON THE WEST SIDE?

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Tacoma- $4.35/g, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week's $4.39/g.

Seattle- $4.69/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $4.72/g.

