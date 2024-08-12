Self-Service Gas Station Getty Images loading...

Average gasoline prices in Yakima have fallen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.84 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima.

AN 85 CENT DIFFERENCE OVER THE YEAR

Prices in Yakima are 6.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 85.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.72 per gallon- the lowest level since January, 2022, over 900 days ago. The average cost in Washington State is $4.22 per gallon down from $4.23 last week.

A DRIVE TO THE LOWER VALLEY YOU'LL PUMP THE CHEAPEST GAS

If you're looking for the cheapest gas in the Yakima Valley take a drive to the Wolf Den in Wapato where gas is selling for $3.25 per gallon. But you don't have to drive to the lower valley to save money. Gas selling for $3.39 per gallon at the Ahtanum Fuel Stop in Union Gap or $3.57 per gallon at Costco in Union Gap or The Costco in Yakima. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41 per gallon today.

MORE DECLINES ARE POSSIBLE BEFORE THE SUMMER IS OVER

"As summer driving season comes to a gradual close, we continue to see gasoline prices declining in most of the country as demand remains muted. Incredibly, the drop has also caused diesel fuel prices to crumble to their lowest level since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. He says if the US can avoid a major hurricane threatening or damaging refineries in the Gulf Region we could continue to see declines this week with the "national average potentially dipping to its lowest level of the summer."

REMEMBER WHEN?

Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

August 12, 2023: $4.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.83/g)

August 12, 2022: $4.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.94/g)

August 12, 2021: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

August 12, 2020: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 12, 2019: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

August 12, 2018: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

August 12, 2017: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

August 12, 2016: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 12, 2015: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

August 12, 2014: $3.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

WHAT ARE YOUR FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS PAYING?

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Tacoma- $4.00/g, down 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $4.06/g.

Seattle- $4.40/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $4.41/g.

Washington- $4.16/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $4.16/g.

