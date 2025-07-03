A gang related shooting in Toppenish on Monday has left a man in critical condition.

VICTIM IN CRITICAL CONDITION

A post on the Toppenish Police Department Facebook page says the shooting was reported at about 8:30 pm at Lincoln Park. The park is located near the intersection of Lincoln and Pearne Street on the northeast side of town. When Officers arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was treated at the scene and then transported to a local hospital however police didn't name the hospital where he was taken in critical condition.

WITNESSES AT THE PARK

Police say people were in the park at the time of the shooting so police were hoping someone would come forward but that didn't happen. That's not a suprise since that's usually the case in gang related shootings just about anywhere in the Yakima Valley because people are concerned about safety. So far no suspects have been arrested as detectives are now looking for 'persons of interest' in the case.

KNOW ANYTHING?

Police in Toppenish are hoping witnesses or anyone with any information come forward and contact the non-emergency number at 509-865-1629 and ask to speak with Detective Pottle.

A YAKIMA SHOOTING

Meanwhile a Yakima man is facing first and second-degree murder charges in connection with the June 14 fatal shooting of Rogelio Rodriguez at a home on Pleasent Avenue. Authorities say Rodriguez was living in the backyard of the suspect, 38-year-old Lorenzo Medina-Mejia when the shooting happened.

A BACKYARD SHOOTING

Officials with the Yakima County Prosecutors Office say Medina-Mejia intended to kill Rodriguez in an action they say was premeditated. Officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Pleasent Avenue at about 9:15 am on June 14 after getting a 9-1-1 call reporting the shooting. When the Officers arrived they found Rodriguez in the backyard of a home next to the area where he'd been staying. They tried to save him but Rodriguez died at the scene.

MUTLIPLE GUNSHOT WOUNDS

An autopsy found Rodriguez died of multiple gunshot wounds from a .22 caliber handgun which was found on Medina-Mejia when he was arrested while walking in the area. Police aren't saying what the motive was in the shooting.

