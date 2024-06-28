What Are Fun Things to Do Around Yakima? 7 Cool Activities to Try

Recently, I volunteered at the Visit Yakima booth at the Downtown Farmers Market.

We had many locals who stopped by the booth to say hi and see what pamphlets we had.

One person looked me dead in the eye and asked me for suggestions of things for their visiting family and friends to do while they were in town for a week.

I froze like a deer in headlights! Normally, if someone had asked me a question like that, I could rattle off a bunch of stuff, but since I felt on the spot I drew a blank.

I was so embarrassed that I couldn’t think of more to suggest than visiting the Flight Museum at McCallister Airfield!

Fortunately, I was able to recover quickly and gave them a great list, if I say so myself. I want to share some of that list with you that way, the next time you have some friends and family visiting the Yakima Valley from out of town, you’ll have some fun things in mind to tell them.

According to a 2023 annual report given by John Cooper, President and CEO of Yakima Valley Tourism, around 2.4 million people visited Yakima in 2023.

Around 69,000 of those visitors came to town for a convention of some sort, which means there are literally millions of people looking for something to do while they’re here.

I think it’s cool that the Visitors & Convention Center team advertises in Wine Enthusiast, Travel Awaits, and other travel-related media to invite visitors to come to the Yakima Valley.

7 Fun Things for Your Visiting Friends to Do When They Come to Yakima

1 . Museums:

Yakama Nation Cultural Museum

Flight Museum

Yakima Valley Museum

Central WA Ag Museum

Larson Art Gallery

2 . Restaurant Tourist Traps:

Miner’s Drive-In

Los Hernandez Tamales

3 . Agricultural Tourism:

U-Pick Farms

Wineries, Breweries, and Distilleries

Downtown Yakima Farmers Market

4 . Outdoor Activities:

Arboretum

Yakima Sportsman RV Park

White Pass Ski Resort

YMCA & Rotary Aquatic Center

High Steppe Rock Climbing

Yakima Family Fun Center (formerly Meadowbrook Family Fun Center) for batting cages, go karts, bumper boats, VR gaming, and arcade ticket games

Outdoor Yoga

Cowiche Canyon Conservancy

Pickleball, Disc-Golf, and Virtual Reality Golf

Floating the river

White Water Rafting up at Rimrock

5 . Live Entertainment:

Legends Casino Hotel

Yakima Symphony

Capitol Theatre

Yakima Sundome & State Fair Park Events Center

Warehouse Theatre

Boxx Art Gallery

6 . Festivals:

Downtown Summer Nights

Fresh Hop Ale Festival

Central WA State Fair

Yakima Taco Fest

Chinook Fest

Hop Country Music Festival

Moxee Hop Festival

Naches Sportsmans Days

Toppenish Rodeo

Tieton Holiday Craft & Antique Bazaar

Yakima Quilt Show (coming in 2026)

Concerts in the Park at Franklin Park

7 . Shopping

Inklings Bookshop

Valley Mall

Spas

WestPark Shopping Plaza

Grocery Stores (like Rosauer’s, Fiesta Foods, Wray’s Thriftway, Grocery Outlet, Safeway, Mercado de Yakima, Walmart, Target, and Fred Meyer)

