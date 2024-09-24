Free Nitrate Testing for Lower Yakima Valley Residents’ Wells
If you live in the Lower Yakima Valley Groundwater Management Area you may be eligible for a host of services that could help you deal with a high concentrate of nitrates in your well water.
STAFF ARE GOING DOOR TO DOOR
Officials from the Yakima Health District say field staff members are visiting homes and businesses collecting water samples and offering well testing. The work is part of a two-year program titled "Safe Drinking Water Initiative." The program provides free nitrate testing for those with private and shared wells within the Lower Yakima Valley Groundwater Management Area.
DEPENDING ON WHERE YOU LIVE YOU COULD QUALIFY FOR FREE SERVICES
If you live in the area and qualify you could get free bottled water and or a free water treatment system. Households whose tests indicate that their well’s nitrates are greater than the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) drinking water standard of 10 milligrams per liter will qualify for additional services.
THE WORK HAS BEEN ONGOING FOR YEARS
Shawn Magee, director of environmental health for the Yakima Health District says "we are happy to continue our efforts to ensure safe drinking water for households in the Lower Yakima Valley Groundwater Management Area through this important initiative, Offering free nitrate testing helps us protect the health of our community and address concerns around water quality."
CONCERNS ABOUT KNOCKS ON YOUR DOOR?
If you are concerned about someone visiting your home department officials say feel free to ask the name of the company and request identification when they arrive. You can also contact the Yakima Health District to confirm identities at 1-509-249-6508 or Yakima County Public Services at 1-866-886-7117.
If you want to find out if you qualify for help or for a free drinking water test call 1-866-886-7117 or check the website
well testing info
